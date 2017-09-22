San Juan airport open again following Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WWLP) – Puerto Rico’s largest airport is in operation again, after being shut down due to devastating Hurricane Maria.

The island remains without electricity, save for that provided by generators, but on Friday afternoon, the first commercial flight since the storm touched down at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Flights from destinations in Florida, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and New York are also expected to arrive later in the day.

It could be a week or more before power is restored in the San Juan area, and even longer than that in other portions of the island.

Puerto Rico se levanta, en menos de 24 horas el @AeropuertoSJU ya está operando, anuncia @omarjmarrero desde el Aeropuerto. pic.twitter.com/xQSziqkt4P — Rafael Lenín López (@LeninPR) September 22, 2017