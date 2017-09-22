Residents upset that lieutenant has been placed on paid leave

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. 22News got a close look at how residents are reacting.

Detective Lieutenant Borowski is currently on paid administrative leave, which includes no detail work. Borowski was hired by the Northampton police department in 1998, and promoted to detective in 2004.

Northampton police told 22News, they do not make statements regarding why an employee was placed on leave, but some residents want to know why the officer is being paid to stay home.

The Northampton police department placed him on paid administrative leave this week.

22News asked Captain Cartledge, why, and he told us, the department is unable to comment.

Dan Mihalik, a Northampton resident, told 22News, “I don’t think he should be paid. He’s on leave, we don’t know exactly what kind of leave it is, but, leave? You’re on leave. You should not be paid. That’s money that they’re wasting, as far as I’m concerned. There’s other things the money could go for.”

Lieutenant Borowski has been a detective lieutenant since 2014. Borowski currently makes around $108,000 a year.

Detective Sgt. Victor Caputo will be overseeing the detective bureau until further notice.