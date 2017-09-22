Plane crashes nose down at Danbury Airport

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – No one was injured after a plane crashed nose down on a runway at Danbury Airport on Friday morning.

Danbury Fire says at around 10:30 a.m.,firefighters responded to Danbury Airport where they found a Single Engine Cessna 180 airplane nose down on Runway 35.

The pilot, Jeffrey Butler, was the only person on board and was not injured when he attempted to land the plane.

The Fire Department was able to assist in righting the aircraft before it was towed off the runway. The airport was closed for a brief time while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA’s Flight Standards District Office out of Windsor.