New Puerto Rico aid organization being set up locally

Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico to include members of business, faith, political communities

Sy Becker Published:
A family helps clean the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Puerto Rican relief agency is taking shape right here in western Massachusetts.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield) told 22News that the agency will be called “Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico.”

Gonzalez said that he hopes to see the community come together to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

“Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico is a collective group of different folks from the spiritual community, from the political arena, as well as the community at large, including the business community,” Gonzalez said.

Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico will soon release information on how you can help.