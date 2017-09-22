New Puerto Rico aid organization being set up locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Puerto Rican relief agency is taking shape right here in western Massachusetts.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield) told 22News that the agency will be called “Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico.”

Gonzalez said that he hopes to see the community come together to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

“Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico is a collective group of different folks from the spiritual community, from the political arena, as well as the community at large, including the business community,” Gonzalez said.

Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico will soon release information on how you can help.