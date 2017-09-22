Man accused of killing 4 told police “I freed them”

Orion Krause allegedly admitted to killing family members and caretaker with baseball bat

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Orion Krause right, stands with his attorney Edward Wayland at Krause's arraignment in Ayer District Court in Ayer, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was ordered held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a competency hearing at his arraignment on murder charges Monday in Ayer. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

GROTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing three family members and a caretaker in Massachusetts told officers he “freed them.”

Records released Friday by the police say Orion Krause told officers he killed his mother, grandparents and a caretaker with a baseball bat.

The documents say Krause began singing after telling the officers about the incident. The records also say Krause told a nurse during a medical evaluation he uses heroin.

The 22-year-old man from Maine has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a mental health facility, pending a competency evaluation.

Krause’s lawyer Edward Wayland had fought the release of the records, saying they would cause Krause’s family grief. Wayland didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Krause recently graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio.