Greenfield brewery raises awareness for Source to Sea Cleanup

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut River Conservancy is once again leading the Source to Sea Cleanup, and now there’s a beer made specifically for the cause.

The Source to Sea Cleanup is an annual trash cleanup of the Connecticut River system, which includes rivers, streams, parks, and boat launches.

The Connecticut River Conservancy coordinates the two day event each fall that’s held in four states: New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

People’s Pint in Greenfield crafted the Source to Sea Pale Ale to raise awareness for the event.

People’s Pint Brewery Manager Chris Sellers told 22News, “To brew a beer that we as brewers wanted to create and for people to enjoy and pair it with a cause that we believe in as a business.”

Sellers told 22News that 25 cents of every pint and bottle sold will benefit the Connecticut River Conservancy.

There will be a Source to Sea Cleanup at the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area Saturday beginning at 9:00am.