Fraternity at UMass temporarily restricted from hosting parties

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa has been placed on interim restriction. This comes after a 17-year-old man had part of his ear bitten, during a party outside the fraternity’s house on North Pleasant Street.

Students told 22News that this sounds like a scene out of a fight movie and they’re surprised to hear this kind of behavior happened on their campus.

“I mean I’ve know parties to get crazy before. I’ve definitely never heard of anything like that before,” Sam Graff said. “It was just somebody who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Obviously people who are biting people’s ears off, shouldn’t be in college party environments.”

The university is now looking into the incident, to determine whether it’s a Student Conduct violation since this situation occurred outside the fraternity.

As a result, the fraternity is restricted from hosting or sponsoring any activities at their fraternity house.

Amherst Police are also investigating. 22News attempted to contact the Amherst Police department, but have not heard back.