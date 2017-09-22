Two buildings damaged by fire in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BREAKING NEWS!

West Springfield firefighters were working to put out a fire in an apartment building on a street not far from the Big E Friday night.

A West Springfield Fire dispatcher told 22News fire started in one residential building on Bosworth Street, and the flames spread to a second building.

A viewer sent video to 22News through the Reportit feature showing flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

22News was live during the CW Springfield, and it was apparent the roof had been totally burned away. Firefighters were attacking the fire from both the front and rear of the building.

West Springfield Police told 22News they believed it was a multi-family apartment building at 94 Bosworth Street.

There are no report of injuries. West Springfield has called for mutual aid from neighboring municipal fire departments.

Bosworth Street is closed from Memorial Ave. to Cold Spring Ave. Bosworth Street is across Memorial Ave from the Big E, but the Big E is not involved.

22News is covering the story and will post new information as we gather it.