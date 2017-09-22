Fall foliage in Franklin County is a few weeks away

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Franklin County is full of beautiful views, like this one from the French King Bridge.

They’ll be even better during the fall foliage when all the leaves change color. Tourists come from all over to see it.

“A lot of people stop by, they pick up pumpkins and I see a lot of families, kids get out of the car and get excited to pick their pumpkins,” said Jackie Boyden, Owner of Dan’s Veggies & Poplar Mountain Maple.

Many people spent their first day of fall at the Northfield Mountain Recreation & Environmental Center taking boat rides and having picnics.

“This is a lot smaller and less congested area than where we moved from in North Carolina,” said Larry Butler of South Hadley. “It’s beautiful.”

Northfield Mountain is expecting a lot of people to come for their riverboat cruise this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday.

“We have our riverboat in operation. We expect to have a good number of people riding the riverboat and we expect to see a lot of people out hiking, maybe mountain biking,” said Bill Gabriel, Manager of Northfield Mountain Recreation and Environmental Center.

Gabriel told 22News peak foliage season usually begins Columbus day weekend and runs through October. He also said they expect to have their riverboat cruise open until mid-October and their hiking trails open until early November.