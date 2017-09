CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you hear some loud booms in the area of Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee Friday, there is no reason to be alarmed.

The 439th Airlift Wing tweeted that they will be conducting explosives training on-base Friday during the day.

The training will take place between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M.

Explosives training will be conducted on base today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Westover ARB (@439Westover) September 22, 2017