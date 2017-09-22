Ex-Pelham police chief Edward Fleury convicted on gun charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police chief acquitted of charges connected to the 2008 death of an 8-year-old boy at a gun show has been convicted of unrelated firearms offenses.

A jury Thursday found former Pelham Chief Edward Fleury guilty of 12 counts of improperly storing a firearm, and not guilty of 10 more.

The case stemmed from an incident outside the Belchertown VFW in August of 2014, when Fleury allegedly pointed a loaded gun at someone. Investigators say they found 22 unsecured guns in his home.

Fleury was previously cleared of an assault charge stemming from the gun-pointing incident.

In 2011, Fleury was acquitted of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Bizilj of Ashford, Connecticut, who accidentally shot himself with an Uzi at a gun show sponsored by Fleury’s firearms training company.

Fleury faces sentencing Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.