Easthampton Fire Dept. hoping to hire new Deputy Chief

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor wants to hire a deputy chief. He is asking the city for $37,000 for the new position, which isn’t so new.

“Its been a longstanding position in the fire department as long as anyone can remember,” Mottor explained. But due to budget cuts and promotions, the position has been vacant since Chief Mottor was promoted in 2009.

Mottor added that “Having somebody, other than myself, as the emergency management director who can take a step back, staff our operations center here, while I’m out with the police chief and DPW director handling large scale incidents makes it a much more smoother operation.”

Other duties include overseeing the ambulance department, which accounts for 80 percent of calls. It also includes administrative work and emergency management for the entire city.

Back in 1973 Easthampton approved staffing levels for both the fire department and the ambulance at 27 personnel, that’s when they were handling 600 calls per year. Currently, they’re now handling more than 2,800 calls every year with only 26 people.

Chief Mottor told 22News, Easthampton’s budget of $ 2.2 million, covers both the ambulance the Fire Deptartment.

“I think if they’re entitled to it, you know, it’s that critical for them, then they should get it,” Easthampton reisdent Paul Derouin said. “And if they’re hurting like they are and they get those many calls, then they’re needed.”

At this time, the city’s finance committee is reviewing the request. The city council will make a decision by the end of October.