East Longmeadow grad student dealing with post-hurricane difficulty in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow native is stranded in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria, but surviving by staying with well-prepared relatives.

22News spoke with Eddie Mesiti via Facebook Messenger Video Chat late Thursday night.

Eddie Mesiti was in Puerto Rico studying optometry at the Inter-American University, when Hurricane Maria forced him to hunker down with his relatives who live in a concrete house equipped with a generator; a home constructed to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

“Fortunately for me, I was with my family in their house. The house that I’m in now,” Mesiti told 22News. “It’s been lived in for 45 years. It’s been through Hugo. It’s been through George. And now it’s been through Maria. So I’m just fortunate to be in good company and be in good spirits.”

Mesiti is a 2010 graduate of East Longmeadow High School and a 2014 graduate of UMass, Amherst where he also earned a Master’s Degree.

He said many people who live in wood-construction houses were forced to go to shelters, and found there was little left when they ventured back after the storm passed. Communication is difficult for most. He didn’t even discover he could access the internet until a full day after Maria had blown to the north west.

“It’s tough. I wasn’t even aware that there was a solid internet connection until tonight (Thursday) when we flipped on the generator. Getting in touch with loved ones (back home) is difficult because cell towers, they were running on their own generator power, and that’s by now, probably gone. So cell service is spotty. It comes in and out.”

Mesiti told 22News his relatives are conserving energy with their natural gas-powered generator, using it only at night to power the lights and the air conditioning. He said he’s accessing the internet through the wi-fi hotspot on his mobile phone.

Classes are indefinitely suspended at the university he attends. And the government is estimating it will be weeks to months before electrical power is restored to the island.

“It’s difficult because there’s lots of trees that have gone down. There’s lots of power lines that have gone down. Cement lamp posts that have fallen over,” Mesiti said.