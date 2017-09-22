Dr. Phil – “From PTA mom to addicted and homeless in her luxury SUV”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Carrie reveals that after a series of medical issues, she became dependent on the prescription medication her doctors prescribed, eventually leading her to an addiction to heroin.

Her husband, Christopher, says it’s this addiction that forced him to have the courts remove Carrie from their home and file a restraining order to keep her from their 15-year-old daughter, which left this former PTA mom homeless and living out of her luxury SUV.

Carrie says nothing can keep her clean, even flat-lining twice and being medically forced to wear a lifesaving resuscitation vest.

How will Carrie’s husband and adult daughter react when Carrie reveals she is not only driving her 15-year-old daughter under the influence, but she has also used heroin in the school bathroom at her teen daughter’s sporting events?

