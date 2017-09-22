DA: Man killed “young son,” then himself

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his son.
The Norfolk district attorney’s office says the killings occurred overnight Thursday into Friday inside a Foxborough home.
Authorities say a man apparently killed his “young son” and then himself.
No ages or names were immediately made public.
More details are expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.
