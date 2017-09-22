DA: Man killed “young son,” then himself

More details to be released in Friday news conference

Associated Press Published:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his son.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says the killings occurred overnight Thursday into Friday inside a Foxborough home.

Authorities say a man apparently killed his “young son” and then himself.

No ages or names were immediately made public.

More details are expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

 

