Brutal road rage caught on camera

(WFLA) Two Florida women are facing battery charges after a witness recorded them beating another woman during a road-rage encounter.

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say mother and daughter, Shelley Lyn Gemberling, 49, and Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, got into an argument with Emily Bailey at an intersection in New Port Richey.

“It was the longest red light of my life. They kept screaming at me, telling me they wanted to f—g kill me. I just wanted the light to change,” Bailey said. “I never thought they would get out of their car and run toward me and pull me out of my vehicle.”

Investigators said Gemberling and Scarduzio got out of their vehicle and approached the open driver’s window, reached in and grabbed Bailey by her hair and neck and pulled her outside through the window.

