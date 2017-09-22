Big E attendees donate to the hurricane relief effort

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds lined the parade route at the Big E for the nightly parade, and while watching the parade, many fair-goers gave back to those affected by recent hurricanes.

22News has partnered with the Red Cross and the Big E to collect donations for hurricane relief efforts.

Several members of the 22News team joined in the parade Friday night to help collect those donations.

Martin Narus of South Hadley told 22News, “Everything was destroyed in Florida. It will make a big difference if you donate $1, it will help other people.”

22News will be collecting money during the 5:00pm parade each night at the Big E.