Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County celebrate 50th anniversary

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County celebrated a 50th anniversary gala Friday night.

More than 200 people came to the GreatHorse golf club in Hampden to celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The event honored all the people who have made contributions to the agency over the past 50 years.

People at the event told 22News they think the work Big Brothers Big sisters does is important for the community.

Nelson Escobar told 22News, “It gives recognition to the organization and how long they’ve been doing what they’ve been doing. It also celebrates the accomplishments that have been made. Like just having a mentor doing something for a student.”

22News anchor Rich Tettemer emceed Friday night’s event.