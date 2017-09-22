Belchertown fair kicks off with “fairest of them all” theme

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people came out Friday night for opening night of the 160th Belchertown Fair. This year’s fair theme is “the fairest of them all.” People came to celebrate the long history of the community far.

The Belchertown fair has a petting zoo, and entertainment for kids and adults. Fairgoers told 22News they enjoy attending the fair every year.

Nolan Otto told 22News, “It’s really cool and awesome, and fun.”

Another resident told 22News, “It’s a great way to build relationships and its fun for the community. Nice clean fun.”

The fair runs all weekend until Sunday night at 5. The Belchertown Fair Parade steps off Saturday morning at 10.