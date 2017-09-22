AG Healey to lead push to elect more women to AG’s offices nationwide

BOSTON, Mass. (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) – Attorney General Maura Healey is taking on a new cause that will require her to expand her scope nationally. Healey and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are co-chairing an initiative to elect more women and Democrats as attorneys general.

According to the Democratic Attorneys General Association, 20 percent of Democrats who hold the office are women and the goal of the new 1881 Initiative is to raise that to 50 percent by the end of 2022. Events and next steps will be announced in the next few weeks, organizers said Tuesday.

“The 1881 Initiative aims to ensure exceptional women are in the pipeline to run for state attorney general positions, other political offices, and leadership roles,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “Oregon has been a leader in electing women to office and it’s something I hope to see more states emulate. I often refer to my role as Oregon Attorney General as a ‘mama bear’— fighting to protect the people of Oregon and to see our most vulnerable communities taken care of and I believe it’s time we had more Mama Bears.”

Marion Todd and Ada Misor Kepley ran for attorney general positions in California and Illinois, respectively, in 1881, more than 100 years before the first woman was elected to the office.