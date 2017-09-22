$5 feline event held to make room for hurricane-affected cats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society is making room for pets who were left homeless by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.
Dozens of cats found new homes Friday at special adoption events at Dakin shelters in Springfield and Leverett. People were able to adopt cats for just $5.
Many animal shelters in the South are overloaded from the recent hurricanes. The folks at Dakin held Friday’s event to make room for the animals that cannot stay in the South.
Jeannie Fleury of Chicopee was one of those who wanted to bring a new cat into her home.
“They’re wonderful companions, and I’m just looking for a cat that will enjoy being in my home, and not want to go out,” Fleury said.
The event runs through 5:30 in Springfield and through 4:30 in Leverett.
