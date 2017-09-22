$5 feline event held to make room for hurricane-affected cats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society is making room for pets who were left homeless by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Dozens of cats found new homes Friday at special adoption events at Dakin shelters in Springfield and Leverett. People were able to adopt cats for just $5.

Many animal shelters in the South are overloaded from the recent hurricanes. The folks at Dakin held Friday’s event to make room for the animals that cannot stay in the South.

Jeannie Fleury of Chicopee was one of those who wanted to bring a new cat into her home.

“They’re wonderful companions, and I’m just looking for a cat that will enjoy being in my home, and not want to go out,” Fleury said.

The event runs through 5:30 in Springfield and through 4:30 in Leverett.

Adopt a cat for $5 at Dakin Humane Society on Friday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Brienne of Tarth - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 8 years, 1 months Alexandria - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year Bart - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 6 years, 1 months Blackie - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Cleo - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 9 years, 1 months Bubba - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 5 years Boo - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 2 years Clipy - Domestic Medium Hair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 12 years Elvira - Manx Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 6 years Francesca - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 10 years, 9 months Franks aka "Frannie" - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 9 years, 4 months Geo - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 4 years, 1 months Jasper Johns - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year Jingles - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 10 years Kitty - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years LaLa - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 5 years Lester - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 2 years Loki - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Lucky Duck - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Lyra - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 10 years Marshmallow - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 2 years Meeka - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 8 years Miss Kitty - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 8 years Nala - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 2 years Nene - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 8 years Opal - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years, 7 months Opie - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 3 years, 3 months Pearl - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year, 5 months Pebbles - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years Pywacket - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Reese - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 3 years Rose - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 7 years Rosie -Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year, 1 months Shasta - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years, 3 months Sheeska - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 9 years, 10 months Simba - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Tiana - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year Tigger - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 8 years Tigger - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 2 years, 11 months Trouble - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 5 years Violet - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years, 3 months