2 charged after shotgun incident at Gill recreation area

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are being charged, following complaints from hikers about shotgun use at a recreation area in Franklin County Thursday afternoon.

Gill Police posted on their official Facebook page that the two hikers notified police that there were two people “brandishing and racking rounds out of a shotgun” in the area off Barton Cove Road. The hikers gave police the description of the vehicle in which the two were seen leaving.

Not long afterwards, Leverett police pulled the car over on Route 63, near Bull Hill Road. Several other police units were called in, including a police dog from Montague.

The suspects, whose names have not been released at this time, face charges including unlicensed possession of a firearm and ammunition and disorderly conduct. Gill police say that Leverett police may bring additional charges, which are unrelated to the incident in Gill.

Police are still trying to determine the rightful owner of the shotgun.