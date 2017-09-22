14 companies receive incentives to create more jobs

(WWLP) – The state approved tax incentives for 14 companies that are expected to create more than 700 jobs. Three of the companies will help create jobs in western Massachusetts.

The state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved projects at LTI Smart Glass in Pittsfield, J&E Precision Toll in Southampton and Sweetheart Realty in Shelburne Falls Wednesday, as part of the Economic Development Incentive Program.

The program offers companies state and local tax incentives in exchange for job creation, manufacturing job retention and private investment commitments.

LTI Smart Glass in Pittsfield, a security, a glass manufacturer, is getting 240-thousand in state tax credits. They plan to expand their existing facilities, create nearly 40 new jobs and retain 100 existing positions.

State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, told 22News, “I think it’s a growing business in the Berkshires. The ability to expand is very important. These types of grants are critical to have the competitive edge they have on a global market.”

The program will also help companies retain just above 1,000 jobs in Massachusetts.