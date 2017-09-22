104th Fighter Wing to conduct flyover before NASCAR race in N.H.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Race fans will be getting a special treat at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend, a flyover by F-15 jets from the 104th Fighter Wing.

Pilots from Barnes Air National Guard Base will fly in formation over the racetrack, before the start of the ISM Connect 300 Sunday afternoon.

The playoff race is expected to be the last New England appearance of popular driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is retiring.

The 104th Fighter Wing conducts fly-overs before many major sporting events, including some New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox games.

