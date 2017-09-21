Ziegert murder suspect “under very close observation” in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has learned that the West Springfield man accused of murdering Lisa Ziegert is being watched very closely at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News that 48-year-old Gary Schara was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff’s Department Tuesday.

Sheriff Cocchi said, “Gary Schara is being held under very close observation for his health and wellbeing. As is the case with all those in our custody, his safety, security and wellbeing (are) always of the highest priority for my staff at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.”

Schara pled “not guilty” Tuesday in Westfield District Court to the 1992 kidnapping, rape and murder of Lisa Ziegert of Agawam.

Schara will continue to be held at the Ludlow lockup until his next scheduled court hearing in November.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said this week that he would present evidence to a Grand Jury, to secure indictments against Schara, with a goal of bringing Schara to justice for the the murder of Lisa Ziegert 25 years ago.

Gulluni said he would seek the “maximum penalty” of life in priosn with no chance for parole, upon a conviction for first degree murder.