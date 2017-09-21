Westfield Police looking for missing 16-year-old

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are looking for a young man who they say has been missing since Wednesday.

Westfield police posted on Facebook, that 16-year-old David Benitez of Westfield was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon wearing tan pants, a black t-shirt, white/black Jordan sneakers and a baseball hat.

Benitez is described as 5’10” and weighs about 150 pounds.

You’re asked to call the Westfield police at 413-562-5411, if you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts.