Western Massachusetts drivers to race Loudon

LOUDON, N.H. (WWLP) – Four drivers from western Massachusetts will get a chance to race in the ACT Tour Invitational this Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Adam Gray from Granby along with Joel Monahan of Whatley, as well as Tom Carey, Jr and Tom Carey, III will race in the 50 lap race going up against drivers from all over New England and in the provinces of Canada.

Tom Carey, Jr told 22News he is pretty proud to do this event.

“Got a really good sponsor, Brookside Equipment Sales, that allows us to bring two cars up there. I’ll tell you honestly, how often do you see where a father gets to race his son in something like this. I am blessed to have this opportunity.” Carey, Jr. said

The Careys did go up there and test a month ago. Both were fast, but as Tom, III was faster, Tom, Jr knows he needs to pick up a little more speed. He felt comfortable in the car with his reflexes feeling good. Carey, Jr told 22News with the competition on the ACT Tour at the Magic Mile, they know they are up for the challenge.

Tom Carey, III told 22News he is excited about the opportunity to race against his dad at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Carey, III has a few laps up there. Carey, III felt it was big to race against the big boys on the Magic Mile on NASCAR weekend.

“Really, its what our whole year is about for us. It doesn’t get much better then that. It’s like, I tell everybody its like our Daytona- New England’s Daytona. Its as big as it gets.” Carey, III said

Adam Gray out of Granby will head to the ACT Tour Invitational for the second year in row. He told 22News he was happy to get the invite. It meant a lot to him to go back to the Magic Mile.

“We had a decent car last year, but ended up getting a flat early in the race with no caution to change.” Gray said.

With this being the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend in September at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Gray told 22News that it is special to take part in the final big show up there.

“I feel its one of the best shows of the weekend.” Gray said.

Joel Monahan is excited to get back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Monahan has had a busy year at the Monadnock Speedway racing in the Sportsman Modifieds and in the Super Stocks. He clinched the Super Stock championship last Saturday night.

Monahan ran good in the test day a month ago, and told 22News he was grateful to get the invite to come back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. A top 5 finish would be a great day for the driver out of Whatley.

With this being the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event in September, Monahan told 22News it would be cool to tell family members.

The ACT Tour Invitational will be apart of triple-header Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will race as well. The ACT Tour race is planning to go off at 5:00 p.m.