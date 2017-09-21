UMass getting top grades for campus food

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Princeton Review has once again ranked the University of Massachusetts as number one when it comes to campus food.

This is the second consecutive year that the university has held this number-one spot. UMass has the largest college dining services operation in the country, serving 5.5 million meals per year. In fact, it costs $20 million for UMass gourmet chefs to serve 45,000 meals daily, and some 1,500 students work in UMass dining halls.

Director of Residential Dining Services Garett DiStefano told 22News that food is a motivational factor when it comes to learning.

“We really believe that it actually contributes to students’ success. So, students who eat healthier, they’re able to do better in terms of scholastic, as well as just overall mood adding to that campus culture,” DiStefano said.

He told 22News that UMass is committed to providing a variety of healthy world cuisines, by using the most sustainable ingredients. The university buys 15% of its products from local farmers.

Thursday night, UMass will be cooking some of its top dishes for Princeton Review Chief Editor Rob Franek. He will be joined by nearly 4,000 students.