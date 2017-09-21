Trump tightens North Korea sanctions

(NBC News) President Trump is hitting North Korea with severe new sanctions and issuing an ultimatum to the world: If you do business with Kim Jung Un the United States will not do business with you.

Sitting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, the president announced an executive order cutting off any country that gets goods or labor from North Korea.

“It is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime,” President Trump said Thursday.

This time even China has signed on, after President Trump spent months calling for the country to help pressure its close ally.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xiwYo1