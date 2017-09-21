Treasures of the Bay State delight Big E on Massachusetts Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Massachusetts Day at the Big E, and the Massachusetts Building provides so much to see and admire about what is grown and created in Massachusetts. It also offers so much to learn about, says Paul Santolini of Ludlow.

“The natural resources, the hiking, open spaces to visit during vacation time, or just weekend trips,” Santolini said.

For the first time this year, the Massachusetts Building is home to a Dr. Seuss exhibit. Visitors from all over Massachusetts were thrilled.

“Oh it’s great, the kids love it. They’ve been reading the books, watching movies, cartoons. They love it, just as much as we did,” Maggie McIsaac of Milford said.

For the delectable food synonymous with Massachusetts, such as cranberries and lobster rolls, people came to admire, and to buy. Everyone had a reason for celebrating Massachusetts Day.

“I’m a school bus driver, and I brought a group from Springfield, and since I’m waiting for them, I came into the Massachusetts Building, because I want to find out if the state owes me any money,” Gina Glenn of Ludlow said.

A day at the Massachusetts Building, especially during Massachusetts Day, is an enlightening excursion from Cape Cod through the Berkshires.