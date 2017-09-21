State special commission recommends against switching time zones

BOSTON (WWLP) – You change the clocks twice a year, once in the spring and then in the fall.

Although lawmakers on the state’s special commission on the time zone are considering a switch to the Atlantic Time Zone year-round, it looks like you’ll still have to change those clocks for daylight saving time.

According to a draft report, the commission sees some positive benefits like more daylight during the winter, but “the Commission does not recommend a simple switch to the Atlantic Time Zone.”

“I think it’s always difficult when one state does it and not the whole country,” State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli told 22News. “I know there’s a couple of counties that still don’t do daylight saving time I think in Indiana and Arizona.”

Should Massachusetts decide to make a change in the future, they recommend regional action, later school start times and funding for public awareness campaigns.

The commission will consider amendments to the report before formally accepting it in November.