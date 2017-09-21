State auditor announces additional funds for polling stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state auditor announced nearly $2 million in state funding to city and town clerks for the upcoming November elections.

State Audtior Suzanne Bump spoke before 177 city and town clerks from across the state at their annual fall conference at the Sheraton Hotel in Springfield.

The State Auditor conducts performance audits of state agencies and contractors to make sure they are running effectively, efficiently and legally.

On Thursday, Bump announced $1.9 million in state funding to pay for the costs of longer polling hours.

“You have to pay somebody for that,” Bump told 22News. “You have to rent polling booths to do that, and we determined those costs the state should pay for.”

Bump also said the state has provided $27 million to help communities pay for extra polling hours since they were made uniform 30 years ago.

Polling hours in all state elections and primaries are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.