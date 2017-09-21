Starbucks hero laces lawsuit

(KSEE) A Good Samaritan who stepped in to do what police say was the right thing could soon find himself in legal troubles.

In July, Fresno Police say 30-year old Ryan Flores used a gun and tried to rob a Starbucks. 58-year old Cregg Jerri stepped in to stop the crime, and the two got into a fight. Both men were hurt, and now the Flores family says their son plans on suing Jerri for excessive force.

Flores remains in jail, and faces a felony attempted robbery charge. His mother, Pamela Chimienti, says the family does not condone what he allegedly did, but adds Flores should not have been attacked back the way he was.

“He has 17 total stab wounds, lacerations, and defensive wounds,” she says.

Chimienti says Jerri used excessive force when trying to stop her son from allegedly robbing the Starbucks.

“The guy, in my opinion, went from a Good Samaritan to a vigilante. Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you,” she argues.

