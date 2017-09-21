Springfield serial armed robbery suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect in the robbery of a downtown Springfield bank and three convenience stores is now in police custody.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that Melquiades Cabrera, 28, was arrested Thursday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, and Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit.

Walsh says that police were looking for Cabrera in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday morning at the TD Bank on Main Street downtown. Cabrera is also a suspect in two convenience store robberies in Springfield in the past 10 days, as well as another convenience store robbery in West Springfield.

Cabrera is set to be arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of armed and masked robbery with a firearm, and a single count of armed robbery with a firearm.