PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A car flipped on its side on Thorndike Street, Thursday in front of the Big Y.

Palmer Police say Thorndike Street, in that area is closed because of wires across the roadway.

There is no indication of when the road will reopen.

No word on any injuries.

