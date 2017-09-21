Rescue and clean-up efforts continue in Mexico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for survivors continues tonight in Mexico, two days after an earthquake shook the country.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed at least 245 people and injured over 2,000.

The earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, knocking down homes, schools, and other buildings.

Workers continued their rescue efforts on Thursday, looking for survivors buried under all the debris and rubble.

Dozens have been rescued, but the search for survivors continues.

“It consumes the country’s resources, it’s depressing for the people too,” Joseph Rizzari of East Longmeadow told 22News. “They just don’t know if there could be aftershocks or when it could strike again.”

Mexico’s Navy announced on Thursday that there were no missing children under a collapsed school building where rescuers had been looking for a little girl.