Plan to power the Big E with all clean energy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The buildings at the Big E have begun the process of converting to renewable energy.

Hampshire Power in Northampton eventually intends to power all of the buildings with green energy. The power company hopes to recruit other businesses from its booth located just outside the Massachusetts building.

“All of the energy is going to be from renewable sources, and Hampshire Power is going to provide that energy. We are the only Massachusetts-based energy supplier,” Catherine Welker of Hampshire Power said.

One Big E building has already been converted to renewable energy. It is unclear how long it will take to outfit all the buildings on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition.