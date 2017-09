NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on I-91 southbound in Northampton is leading to delays in Northampton.

Traffic is backed up just after Exit 18, and stretches into the area of the Oxbow.

Trooper Valentine of the state police barracks in Northampton told 22News that they have troopers at the crash site right now, but there is very little information available, including on injuries or vehicles involved.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.