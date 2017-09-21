Northampton City Council passes non-binding resolution on camera’s downtown

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton City Council is sending a message that they don’t want police to install surveillance cameras downtown.

There were close to two dozen demonstrators on the steps of City Hall before Thursday night’s city council meeting.

They held signs saying they don’t need the cameras.

At the meeting, the City Council passed a non-binding resolution expressing opposition to the plan.

Some residents think cameras could help.

“Opioids. You Know, if people are on the drugs and overdose, nobody’s gonna be down there to see them,” said David Corbett of Northampton. “With a camera, you might be able to save a life.”

“I’d like to see us continue with the success we’ve had with what this police chief has pursued, which community is policing,” said Northampton City Councilor At-Large, Ryan O’Donnell.

Police want to install surveillance cameras to increase public safety. The camera feeds would stream live to the police department, and be stored for three weeks.