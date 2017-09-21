Massachusetts Secretary of State visits the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As he does every year, Secretary of State William Galvin visited the Massachusetts building on Massachusetts Day at the Big E.

Speaking with 22News, Galvin expressed concern about the low participation rates for western Massachusetts in the state’s Address Confidentiality Program, which aims to protect victims of domestic violence from their abusers.

The purpose of the program is make certain their abuser can’t find where they’re staying.

“We’re deeply concerned about western Massachusetts because the participation level in this part of the state is significantly lower,” Galvin explained. “In western Massachusetts, 26 percent of the homicides are domestic abuse related.”

The secretary of state said that Holyoke Community College will host a major event October 10, designed to increase participation in the domestic abuse victim protection program.