Local Spanish group finding ways to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Spanish Association got together on Thursday night to try and help with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Some members of the association have family and friends in Puerto Rico whom they haven’t been able to contact.

The association is focusing their efforts on what they’re going to do to help.

“We’re going with organizing and preparing,” said Eddie Diaz of the Westfield Spanish American Association. “That’s our first order of business. And then getting the information out to folks once we get the solid information that we need.”

Members of the association also plan on working with the Red Cross and help in Puerto Rico with the relief and recovery efforts.