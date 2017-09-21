Irma triggers Florida sinkholes

(WESH) Part of an Apopka, Florida home is still standing after a sinkhole opened beneath it earlier this week.

Dr. Manoj Chopra of the Univervsity of Central Florida says water from Hurricane Irma helped create the sinkhole.

“Because of the sudden increase in water levels, it causes a tremendous pressure. So these things happen suddenly,” Chopra said.

Apopka, Chorpa said, is prone to sinkholes because of the depth of it’s surface and underground springs.

Chorpa expects more sinkholes could open up in the area.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hlJAkd