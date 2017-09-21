ICE agents accused of profiling US citizen

(KGW) A Forest Grove, Oregon man said he was questioned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, just for being Latino.

“It’s horrible, humiliation, discrimination in every sense of the word,” said Isidro Andrade-Tafolla, a U.S. citizen.

On Monday, Andrade-Tafolla, 46, was accompanying his wife after she appeared in Washington County Court in Hillsboro. Andrade-Tafolla said a group of people followed them outside the courthouse and approached him.

A volunteer with the ACLU caught the confrontation on camera. It showed the group asking Andrade-Tafolla for his name and identification, while refusing to identify themselves. Andrade-Tafolla said they only showed him a picture of a person they thought was him.

The lady said, ‘Well I have this photo of you,'” recalled Andrade-Tafolla. “I said, ‘So what? I’m questioning who are you! Why do you need my information?'”

It turned out the group was comprised of ICE agents.

