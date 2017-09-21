Hurricane Maria cutting off communication to people who have family living there

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in almost 100 years.

Hurricane Maria destroyed hundreds of homes the U.S. territory, and turned roads into rivers.

“80 percent of the coast got hit hard there’s a lot of water and a lot of stuff happening,” said Jose Claudio, CEO of New North Citizens Council. “We just need to get up there and do whatever we can to help our people.”

The storm left the entire island without electricity. Puerto Rico officials say they could be without power for 6 months. Western Massachusetts residents are cut off from communicating with loved ones there.

“Its that pit in your stomach, just making sure your families and friends are okay and the largest concern is around flooding lack of power lack of adequate water,” said Nelson Roman, Holyoke City Councilor of Ward 2.

State and city leaders met at the Baystate Medical School in Springfield to begin a conversation on the best way to help Puerto Rico’s government and everyone living on the island.

“Our goal here is for open communications and bring about all potential local resources we can together and assist Puerto Rico in any way possible,” said State Representative, Carlos Gonzalez.

Hurricane Maria is on track to hit Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Friday. Bradley International Airport’s lone Jet blue flights to and from San Juan were cancelled Thursday due to the hurricane’s damage.