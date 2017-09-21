Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Hampden County

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Hampden County is the second person in Massachusetts confirmed to have contracted West Nile Virus this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the man, who is in his 60s, had been hospitalized for his illness, but has since been released. The man’s identity and town of residence are not being disclosed.

The number of human cases of West Nile Virus is down this year compared to last year, when there were 16 confirmed human cases in Massachusetts. Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown says that while this is a good thing, mosquito season is not over yet.

“… the risk of infection will continue until we have a hard freeze. That means it continues to be important to take steps to avoid mosquito bites, including using repellents and clothing to reduce exposed skin, dumping standing water, and moving indoors when you notice mosquitoes biting you,” Brown said.

Most people who contract West Nile Virus do not demonstrate any symptoms. Those who do may develop a fever, body aches, and other flu-like symptoms. In some rare cases, it can cause more severe illness.

The first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year was in a man in his 50s from Bristol County.