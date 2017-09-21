Lawyer: Aaron Hernandez had ‘severe case of CTE’

BOSTON (WPRI) — Attorneys for Aaron Hernandez announced the results of a study of the late NFL player’s brain, which revealed he suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE.

At a news conference Thursday, defense attorney Jose Baez said the study performed by the Boston University CTE Center showed Hernandez had advanced stage 3 CTE.

“Not only were the results positive, but we’re told that it was the most severe case they had every seen for someone of Aaron’s age,” Baez said.

BU later confirmed the findings for Eyewitness News, saying Hernandez also had early brain atrophy.

Baez said the state of Hernandez’s condition is usually found in the median age of a 67-year-old man.

Hernandez, 27, hanged himself inside his jail cell in April after being acquitted in a double murder trial out of Boston. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro. That conviction was vacated following his suicide because Hernandez died before all of his appeals had been heard.

We are holding a press conference today at 4pm to disclose the latest on Aaron Hernandez death investigation #AaronHernandez — Jose Baez (@BaezLaw) September 21, 2017

Lawyers for Hernandez’s daughter, Avielle, filed a lawsuit on her behalf against the NFL and the New England Patriots for the loss of her parent.