Eversource demonstrates electrical safety at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A demonstration Thursday at the Big E showed why you need to steer clear of any downed power lines.

Eversource safety personnel demonstrated the effects of electricity on the human body. They did this by running an electrical current through a sausage to show the damage high voltage can do to a person.

They conducted their “live line” demonstration to send a clear message.

Eversource senior safety engineer George Popovizi told 22News, “Distance is your friend. If a wire is down on the ground, report it immediately, don’t approach it, don’t go near it. It’s impossible to know if a wire is energized or de-energized.”

Eversource repeated this one day demonstration all day every hour on the hour outside the Massachusetts building, attracting a large crowd every time.