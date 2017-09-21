Donation Center opens in Holyoke to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Puerto Rico is cleaning up after Hurricane Maria tore through the island Wednesday.

Lydia Laboy of Holyoke has family in Puerto Rico, “My grandfather lives right on the edge of where the beach hits, and my dad lives right in front.”

Laboy’s family was able to evacuate, but she worries about all of the other families who weren’t as lucky. “It’s all already flooded in. They don’t have water or electricity, how are they going to survive?”

Survival is one of the biggest concerns that people in western Massachusetts have for their family members in Puerto Rico.

It’s why organizations like Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke have opened their doors to help. They’ll spend the next week collecting donations, that’ll then be delivered to the island.

Nelson Roman, the interim Executive Director of Nueva Esperanza told 22News they’re asking people for basic necessities including toilet paper, shampoo, water, and non-perishable food.

Roman said since Puerto Rico is completely without power, they’re also asking people for batteries. “There’s no working power, the batteries are then needed to keep the flashlights going, so you can see and walk around,” he said.

Roman said these donation efforts will just be the very beginning, “The island is basically devastated, we really have to build from the ground up, so even though it might be months for power, it’s going to be years and years before the island comes back from where it was pre-Maria.”

If you’d like to donate, you can go to Nueva Esperanza at 401 Main Street in Holyoke, from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, every day through September 30th.