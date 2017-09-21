Dance group aims to unite political parties through dance

BOSTON (WWLP) – Activists and officials often speak at the State House with their voices. But a Berkshires-based group is making a bold political statement through dance.

The Moving Company from Community Access to the Arts, or CATA, presented “Making Purple” at the State House on Thursday. Dancers wore red and blue to signify the two major political parties. In the end, the sides came together to make purple.

The dance company features both classically-trained dancers and dancers with disabilities.

Through dance, they hope to celebrate the creativity and inclusion of people with disabilities.

“Our dancers with disabilities were struck, as we all have been, by some of the things happening in the wider world around us,” CATA Executive Director Margaret Keller explained. “And they really wanted to create a dance piece that was about coming together.”

If you would like to know more about classes and volunteering for CATA, you can visit their website.