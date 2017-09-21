Car fire causing delays on I-91 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is slowed on I-91 southbound between Northampton and Holyoke, due to a car fire.

Video sent to 22News through our Report It feature showed a vehicle engulfed in flames just beyond the breakdown lane, and troopers blocking the right travel lane of the highway, between exits 18 and 17.

Trooper Valentine of the state police barracks in Northampton told 22News that firefighters and troopers are at the site of the car fire. He said that he had no reports of any injuries in the incident.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.